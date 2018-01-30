Namibia: Jimmy Katjiteo Impresses On 'Taamokongjo'

JIMMY Katjiteo impresses on his 10-track album 'Taamokonjo' with a sound that he describes as Namibian township disco.

Packed with upbeat tracks that are accompanied by powerful lyrics as sung by Katjiteo, the album features only two collaborations, making it a pleasurable experience getting to know the singer and his musical style.

He starts off with a gospel track titled 'Oh My Lord'. The song is a heartfelt, spiritual melody which sets the tone for an all-round inspirational album.

On track five, he tackles the road accident scourge, reminding road users that "reckless driving causes accidents".

The song is both relevant and important in adding to the many voices that are speaking up in support of national road safety.

The title track is equally inspiring, offering a message of hope to youngsters. Katjiteo sings of fighting for success and survival, asking "tji warara, mohupu mu une?" which loosely translates to "if you sleep, who will you depend on?"

Not limiting himself to one language, Katjiteo can be heard singing in Otjiherero, Oshiwambo and English on this album. "I don't just want to focus on Otjiherero in my music, I'm trying to push this sound to as many Namibians so that they can appreciate it," he said in an interview with The Namibian.

Namibians, he says, are not as appreciative of this genre of music - something that he attributes to heavy competition from other more popular genres like kwaito and oviritje.

Katjiteo is confident about the way his music is being received by his fans, saying: "Many people like this sound, my music is good and has a message. It also gives inspiration and I must say that my fans are excited and positive about this album".

"What's good about my music is that it's unique so people don't imitate it. People love the beats and everything so it's really just a matter of advertising it more."

Surprisingly, a house track can also be found on 'Taamokongjo', showing a different side to the singer and giving those who love the genre something on the album.

'Taamokondjo' is available on iTunes and Google Play.