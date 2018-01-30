30 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Retired Military Officer Murdered, Set Ablaze By Her Security Guard in Benin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ebegbulem

Benin — A retired military officer, Major Afisatu Ajuya, was, Sunday, murdered by her security guard and her body set ablaze in her apartment in Ugbor area, GRA Benin, Edo State capital.

The security guard, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was said to have recruited eight other persons to join him to commit the act.

According to an eyewitness, "they broke into her apartment very early on Sunday, strangled her and set her body ablaze. They took away her jewelries, electric fan and phones."

Vanguard learned that some persons were able to trace the suspects and alerted the Police, which led to their arrest.

The suspects are currently at the state Police Command with some of the items recovered from them.

The state Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, confirmed the incident, saying it was a case of robbery, arson and murder.

Kokumo said the suspects killed their victim and set her body on fire, to make it look like she died from the fire incident.

"But thank God we have the lead now and I am sure we will come up with more facts," he added.

Nigeria

Buhari Rallies African Leaders to Create Single, Unified Market

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday canvassed the speedy establishment of a single and unified market in Africa to… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.