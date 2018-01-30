Nigeria: Retired Military Officer Murdered, Set Ablaze By Her Security Guard in Benin

Benin — A retired military officer, Major Afisatu Ajuya, was, Sunday, murdered by her security guard and her body set ablaze in her apartment in Ugbor area, GRA Benin, Edo State capital.

The security guard, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was said to have recruited eight other persons to join him to commit the act.

According to an eyewitness, "they broke into her apartment very early on Sunday, strangled her and set her body ablaze. They took away her jewelries, electric fan and phones."

Vanguard learned that some persons were able to trace the suspects and alerted the Police, which led to their arrest.

The suspects are currently at the state Police Command with some of the items recovered from them.

The state Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, confirmed the incident, saying it was a case of robbery, arson and murder.

Kokumo said the suspects killed their victim and set her body on fire, to make it look like she died from the fire incident.

"But thank God we have the lead now and I am sure we will come up with more facts," he added.