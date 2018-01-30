South Africa: MCG to Host ICC World T20 2020 Finals

The venues and host cities for the ICC World T20 2020 , which will be hosted by Australia, were announced on Tuesday at events throughout the country.

The eight host cities are Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

For the first time, the women's and men's competitions will be held as standalone events in the same host country and in the same year. This will give the best female and male cricketers respective opportunities to capture the attention of the country and the world. Women's matches will run from February 21 to March 8, 2020 and the men's matches will run from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

The world's 10 best women's teams and 16 best men's team's will come to Australia to battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket.

The ICC World T20 will see 13 venues throughout Australia host matches, with both competitions having broad national footprints, meaning as many Australians as possible will have the chance to see the most talented players in the world.

Both the women's and men's finals will receive equal billing, with both matches taking place at Australia's biggest stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The women's semi-finals will be hosted on consecutive days at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while the men's semi-finals will take place at the SCG and Adelaide Oval.

The women's final will take place on International Women's Day 2020, Sunday, March 8, with the aim of creating a world-record attendance for a women's sporting match.

David Peever, chairperson of Cricket Australia and the ICC World T20 2020 Local Organising Committee said, "Australia is extremely privileged to be hosting the ICC World T20 tournaments in 2020.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee, I would like to sincerely thank Government at both Federal and State and Territory level, host cities, venues and State and Territory Cricket Associations for their exceptional support, which is so critical for delivering the best possible events in 2020.

ICC World T20 2020 provides a unique opportunity to engage the whole community and inspire the next generation to love cricket," Peever said.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: "I'd like to thank Cricket Australia and their partners in Government at all levels for their commitment to the ICC World T20 in 2020. The ambition they have shown firstly in delivering stand-alone men's and women's events and then in the venue selection that will, I hope set a record for the biggest ever attendance at a women's sporting event, is exciting for the sport.

"Australia has a proven track record of delivering world-class events in world-class stadiums and we know we can rely on the fans to provide great support for all of the competing teams."

Speaking in Melbourne, ICC World Twenty20 2020 Local Organising Committee Chief Executive, Nick Hockley highlighted the benefits that would come from hosting T20 cricket's showpiece event.

"Australia is a sporting nation, with diverse and passionate fans who love cricket. We've designed ICC World T20, comprising standalone women's and men's events, to be more inclusive, more accessible and more connected than ever before, so that everyone can join in."

Hockley added: "Major events of this scale are all about partnerships. We look forward to working with host cities, their communities, and all partners to deliver a spectacular celebration in 2020, including welcoming thousands of international visitors to attend matches and be part of it."

The ICC World T20 2020 takes place against the backdrop of a hugely successful ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, which featured record crowds, broadcast audiences and visitors and the ongoing success of the Women's and Men's Big Bash.

For full details about the ICC World Twenty20 2020, and to register for tournament updates, fans are encouraged to visit icc-cricket.com/worldt20 .

Fixture and ticketing information for the ICC World Twenty20 2020 will be released in due course.

Source: Sport24