30 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Drunk Driving Concerns Rundu Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE police at Rundu in Kavango East have expressed concern at the number of traffic accidents at the town caused by people driving under the influence of alcohol.

The regional crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East, deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, told Nampa yesterday that too many people have been caught drinking and driving at all hours.

Last week two men were arrested for negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.

Kanyetu said a man who was under the influence of alcohol rammed into the traffic lights near Omashare Lodge at the weekend.

Another driver ran over a pedestrian close to the Rundu Magistrate's Court. He then fled from the scene and has not been arrested yet. The suspect was driving from the direction of the Kehemu settlement and failed to stop at the four-way stop next to the court building.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the local community to help spread the message that drinking and driving was dangerous and makes the roads unsafe for everyone.

- Nampa

Namibia

More Inmates Obtain Tertiary Qualifications

Inmates at Namibia's correctional facilities are transforming their lives as they prepare for re-entry into society,… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.