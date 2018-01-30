Namibia: Drunk Driving Concerns Rundu Police

THE police at Rundu in Kavango East have expressed concern at the number of traffic accidents at the town caused by people driving under the influence of alcohol.

The regional crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East, deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, told Nampa yesterday that too many people have been caught drinking and driving at all hours.

Last week two men were arrested for negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.

Kanyetu said a man who was under the influence of alcohol rammed into the traffic lights near Omashare Lodge at the weekend.

Another driver ran over a pedestrian close to the Rundu Magistrate's Court. He then fled from the scene and has not been arrested yet. The suspect was driving from the direction of the Kehemu settlement and failed to stop at the four-way stop next to the court building.

The deputy commissioner appealed to the local community to help spread the message that drinking and driving was dangerous and makes the roads unsafe for everyone.

