Tanzania: NBS Clarifies On Universities Use of Statistics

Dar es Salaam — The Statistics Act of 2015 does not interfere with different university studies and research, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This was revealed yesterday by the NBS Director General, Dr Albina Chuwa when opening a seminar to educate civil society organisations, university representatives and other stakeholders. "PhD or Master's dissertations are supervised by the respective university. They have their governing regulations and ethics," she said. She added that NBS works with them and if they want to make their studies official they should consult them.

"They conduct important research and if they want to make them public, we will assess their quality and use them for the benefit of the nation," she explained.

The director also said the new Act ensures that the national statistics system is intact.

She said: "If there is no one authority responsible for issuing data, there will certainly be confusion on issues like gross domestic product, inflation rate and sector performance".

She added that the use of common figures and official statistics has helped to retain trust among the data users.

For his part, Mr Stephen Chacha, who is the executive director of Africa Philanthropic Foundation, said the civil society was working with the NBS to ensure the concept of official statistics was well understood and that stakeholders knew their boundaries.