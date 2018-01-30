Nigeria Needs Non-Traditional Ways to Fund Infrastructure, Says Agusto

Nigeria's quest for adequate and durable infrastructure will not be achieved if the government sticks to traditional ways of funding, says Bode Agusto, a finance consultant. He believes the government needs to explore non-traditional means, the World Bank recommended for countries to close the huge gaps in infrastructure financing. Bennett Oghifoand Fadekemi Ajakaiye report

Nigeria's investment in infrastructure is too little and counterproductive, because it relies on the traditional ways of funding, using budget cycles and through ministries and MDAs.

Besides, the rapid population growth in Nigeria requires huge investment in infrastructure, according to BodeAgusto, a renowned finance consultant and founder of Agusto & Co. Agusto, who is also the current chair of Lagos Economic Advisory Council, stated this, as guest speaker, at the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI-Nigeria), Prix D'Excellence Dinner 2018, held in Lagos, recently.

Addressing the conference theme, 'Infrastructure Financing Options in a Challenging Economy', Agusto explained that, "during the five years ended 2016, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Kenya invested 5.3%, 6.5% and 7.5% of national income in infrastructure, respectively; Nigeria invested only 2.1%."

He stated that according to populationpyramid.net, "in 1960, the population of Nigeria was 46 million the UK 52 million, in 2015 Nigeria was 182 million while the UK was 65 million and in 2070 Nigeria will be 550 million while the UK will be only 80 million."

He listed principal areas in Nigeria yawning for significant investment as: "The National Grid; Railway tracks and signals that will connect all the state capitals and the ports; Rolling stock that will move people and goods around Nigeria and inter-city highways and bridges.

However, he said, "The government, acting alone, is unable to make the investments required in these sectors. Why is Government underinvesting in infrastructure? Firstly, the tax revenue of Government is too low. Non-oil tax as a percentage of national income in Nigeria is about 4%; In Angola its 9%, Ivory Coast 15%, Ghana 16% and Kenya 17%."

He also said, "The obligatory spending of the Federal Government (interest on loans, payroll and other statutory payments) is higher than her revenues, therefore ability to invest in infrastructure without incurring significant debt is constrained."

He explained that "FGN local currency debt is about 350% of her revenues. This is significantly higher than the median of 200% for countries in the Middle East and Africa."

Agusto said, "Government's revenue is limited, obligatory spending is higher than these revenues and leverage is too high. "Even without these three constraints, the World Bank has recognised that large financing gaps exist in the area of infrastructure finance and traditional funding cannot cover the long-term needs of most countries.

"Nigeria therefore needs to explore non-traditional ways of funding infrastructure. The traditional way is that government will be the sole provider of funds for infrastructure investment and projects will be executed through Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

"Under this model, in Nigeria, infrastructure projects become politicised - budgets are approved late, there is a proliferation of projects, scarce funds are spread thinly amongst the numerous projects and we rarely complete any major project, e.g. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway."

He said, "A non-traditional way is for the Government to partner for infrastructure investment. Partners are typically: International Development Institutions (IDAs); Local businesses; and foreign businesses All these people want their money back plus some return.

"Infrastructure projects, therefore, lend themselves towards public/private partnerships with strong economics, e.g. the National Grid, Rail transportation, etc.

"The FGN makes a list of the key projects that she would like to undertake and divide them into two categories, firstly, those with strong economies and social impact e.g. the National Grid, Railway Infrastructure, Railway Rolling Stock, secondly, Niger Bridge 2. Those with weak economics but strong social impact e.g. water for rural communities, rural electrification."

He suggested that the FGN could create an Infrastructure Fund that it would employ to partner with the private sector for the development of projects with strong economics and huge social impact. "She can then pay =N=0.5 trillion annually (about half of what she currently spends) into this Fund, set up a strong governance process for managing this Fund.

"The Fund will make, on average, an equity investment of 25% on each project, set up a company incorporated under the Companies Act to own the project - e.g. National Grid Plc. "Others (local businesses, foreign businesses and IDAs) will own the remaining 75% equity and manage the company.

"This means that potentially, FGN can invest =N=2 trillion annually from the infrastructure Fund. Each company will pursue its own project, complete it and bill the public for the use of its services."

He stated that they will prepare annual report and accounts, subject these to external audits, make these accounts public, hold annual meeting of shareholders, pay tax on their profit and pay dividends out of their profit after tax.

The World Bank, he said estimates that a sustained 20% growth in infrastructure, spending leads to a 1.8% growth in the economy. "This plan will increase infrastructure spending 250%! What if we sell 5-10% of our oil and gas assets and add the proceeds to our infrastructure Fund to build railways, increase the capacity and efficiency of the national grid and revamp our inter-city highways?"

The President FIABCI-Nigeria, Joseph Akhigbe stated that the development of infrastructure was one of the major drivers of sustainable economic development, especially for a nation like Nigeria which is still in its developmental stage.

"It is not a hidden fact that lack of infrastructure financing has been a major setback in the development of the nation's infrastructure," he said.

Caption: The Thompson San Antonio Hotel and The Arts Residence, Houston, Texas, U.S.A

Nigerian Investors to Attend Texas' Fastest-selling High-Rise Ground-breaking Today

Bennett Oghifo

Promoters of The Thompson San Antonio Hotel and The Arts Residence, a high-profile and fast-selling high-rise building in Houston, Texas, U.S.A will perform its groundbreaking ceremony today, and EB-5 Investors have been invited to attend.

A statement by 3INVEST, the developer's representative in West Africa, said the groundbreaking ceremony would take place today, January 30.

"Over the past five years, 3INVEST has partnered with Houston EB5, an Investment Programme administered by the U.S. government, offering foreign investors an opportunity to become US citizens by investing in the Programme. The offer includes, Complete capitalisation of the investment project of choice, fast-track permanent and legal residency in the U.S for investors and their immediate family and; share in the profit of the project.

"The minimum investment is $500,000 with repayment within 3-5 years at 4% interest rate. Funds will serve as an additional equity capital to the partnership and the hard construction costs."

According to the statement, The Thompson San Antonio hotel and the Arts Residence was introduced to the West African market last year, and that the groundbreaking ceremony of the premier project would take place at the project site in San Antonio, Texas, "giving interested EB5 investors the opportunity to explore the San Antonio's Museum District."

The statement said the Thompson San Antonio and the Arts Residences positions itself as the premier luxury boutique hotel in San Antonio. Consisting of 20 stories, the - 162 guestroom and 58-residence will feature 15,000 square feet of riverfront meeting space and a Skybar Club, providing sweeping views of the city. Designed to meet and compliment the needs of the San Antonio market, the Thompson San Antonio provides unparalleled elegance and comfort.

Located at the epicenter of San Antonio's vibrant performing arts district and across from the River Walk, The Thompson San Antonio and Arts Residences is a $116 million, 20-level, 337,000-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. The development slated for completion in 2019 will include The Arts Residences' luxury condominiums atop San Antonio's first Thompson Hotel, an international collection of design-forward, luxury lifestyle hotels and resorts.

Forty per cent of the condominium homes in The Arts Residences at the Thompson San Antonio hotel has sold since the sales gallery opened May 11, 2017, setting a new record for the fastest-selling high-rise luxury condominium project in Texas. The for-sale residences are priced from the high $400s to over $4.5 million for penthouses.

"Thompson San Antonio hotel and the Arts Residences fits perfectly with 3Invest's profile for high-quality EB5 investment funding. Like previous Houston EB5 projects, it has received great support from both the City of Houston and the City of San Antonio. A "TEA" designation has been assigned to the project, lowering the minimum investment amount from $1 million to $500,000", said Acho Azuike, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, Houston EB5.

The statement said, "With more than 25 years of real estate experience, Houston EB5 works to develop high-quality residential high-rise, mid-rise, mixed-use and suburban projects.

"Houston EB5 has a 100 per cent success rate on I-526 and I-829 petition approvals for its investor clients," said Roberto Contreras, President & CEO Houston EB5. "We consistently deliver world-class investment projects and demonstrate long-term financial strength, as we help investors achieve their business and residency goals.

"Through the marketing of previous projects, Houston EB5 has established strong investor pipelines in Latin America, Africa, and Asia helping assure complete capitalization of projects," said Emilio Guzmán, Executive VP & Chief Investor Relations of Houston EB5. "Because of Houston EB5's success in Nigeria with previous projects, we are now looking to expand our investor reach into Ghana, where we are certain many investors would like to take advantage of these immigrant investment opportunities for their families."

Houston EB5 has stayed committed to bringing developments of impeccable design and elegance to Houston and San Antonio, and to sustaining the strong economic environment from which the cities have grown. Given that real estate investments remain much safer in nature than typical business investments, compounded with the strong economies of Houston and San Antonio, participants in Houston EB5 projects can expect a more reliable, timely return on their investments.

The City of San Antonio is one of the 3-Top Fastest Growing U.S. Economies in 2018 in Headlight Data. San Antonio was nominated for 2018 as One of the Best Travel Destinations in the World by National Geographic and Travel + Leisure.

"We are thrilled to bring Thompson Hotels' unique brand of luxury to downtown San Antonio. This city is culturally and economically dynamic and has a robust future," said Todd Wynne-Parry, Executive Vice President, Global Acquisitions & Development for Two Roads Hospitality, the international lifestyle hotel group which owns and operates the Thompson Hotels brand. "Thompson San Antonio will be a locally-immersed hotel and another valued social venue, contributing to the community and counting our neighbours among our guests."

"We are very excited to get construction underway and play a major role in creating this landmark mixed-used development," said Leland Rocchio, President of Jordan Foster Construction's Commercial Group. "The Arts Residences and Thompson San Antonio hotel will further enhance the culturally rich arts district and growing downtown by providing a positive impact on the community and its long-term intrinsic value."

Brains and Hammers Enters Lagos Property Market, Partner Lagos

Bennett Oghifo

Brains and Hammers Limited, a real estate and infrastructure company, has made a major entrance into Lagos' property market with the development of 618 housing units at Jubilee Estate in Iganmu in partnership with the Lagos state government.

The company, which started business 10 years ago in Abuja, has an impressive property portfolio of over 2000 completed residential homes across Nigeria and it is working on over 3,000 more, according to a statement by its officials.

Brains and Hammers is currently developing residential projects within Lagos and Abuja. The company's project sites include Life Camp, Galadimawa, Gwarimpa, Apo I, Apo II, Apo III, Apo IV, Apo V, all in Abuja, and others along the Lekki corridor in Lagos.

The company made an enviable name for itself for building world class residential cities in Abuja with solid infrastructure and social amenities that work. Brains and Hammers City in LifeCamp Abuja, is a 3,500 housing-unit city it is building for use by mid and high-level residents at affordable prices. Some of the facilities at the ultra-modern Brains and Hammers City will include restaurants, schools, banks, a 5-star hotel, high-end security facilities, jogging tracks, gyms and swimming pools, among many others, the statement said.

The officials said the entry of Brains and Hammers into the Lagos real estate market was at a time the state government wanted to close its housing deficit gap.

"Responding to pressing demands from satisfied clients who also wanted to acquire property in Lagos, the company entered into partnership with the Lagos State Government which has led to the development of 618 housing units at the Jubilee Estate in Iganmu through a public private partnership model," the statement said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal was quoted to have said the partnership was a relief to the government in the face of scarce financial resources. The government was also glad that the project would provide employment, stating that it had already created 400 direct jobs, and about 3,000 indirect jobs.

Prince Lawal said in order to bridge the gap, "about 200,000 housing units must be delivered annually in the next five years." He emphasised that the "government alone cannot deliver the required units of houses hence the need to inject private capital into the housing delivery. To achieve this purpose, the state government has made land available to prospective private developers who have exhibited technical and financial capabilities for the delivery of affordable housing units."

The project was designed to drive urban redevelopment in the area and result in increased property values.

According to Mr. Ibrahim Wushishi, Chief Operating Officer of Invest Homes, a subsidiary of Brains and Hammers, the company has another project along the Lekki corridor. "The Iganmu and Lekki estates will be a major statement on the company's readiness to play big in the Lagos real estate business. We are not leaving anything to chance. We have a reputation that goes far ahead of us. Extending the tentacles of our presence to Lagos is a calculated move to entrench the presence of the company in Nigeria's commercial capital."