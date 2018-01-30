South Africa: Davos - a Very Icy African Agenda

opinion

There is a lot of nuance and irony in a group of mostly men from the most resource-rich continent taking their begging bowls to a group of mostly rich men who know or care very little about Africa.

It's like the board meeting every world leader with a strong economic agenda wants to be seen at, the who's who of international finance, all competing for a chance at the main table. And African leadership this year made a strong show. At least nine heads of African states, including Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, attended the exclusive meeting for world business leaders at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The summit attracts the world's biggest financial leaders and business titans. This year's impressive list of attendees includes more than 340 political leaders, CEOs from most major multinationals, civil society leaders and international organisations. Mnangagwa's attendance has drawn a lot of global interest, probably as a result of the non-violent, headline-gripping coup in the southern African nation, deposing long-term president Robert Mugabe, who grew increasingly anti-west and was a strong critic of western institutions and isolated Zimbabwe from global engagement.

Zimbabwe has been a pariah state for nearly 20 years...