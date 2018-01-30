Ethiopia: Empowering Women - Urgent Task Ahead

Few years ago, Former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton sat down with CNN's Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour and stated, "There is still so much inequity, so much unfairness, so much disrespect and discrimination towards women and girls. So, have we made progress, yes we have, but have we made enough? No. And it's not a minor issue, it's not a luxury issue you get to after everything else is resolved, it is central to the maintenance, stability, sustainability of democracy, of human rights." And thus, "Women's right is the unfinished business of the 21st century," she added.

Concerning the issue of women, there are still tough tasks ahead of the world though some progresses have been made. In spite of several legislations and efforts established so far to address their affairs, they are still not socially, economically, and politically emancipated from men's influence. They are still the victims of selfish men. They are exposed to insecurity, poverty and unhappy living conditions. Some of the reasons for the situation would include: lack of adequate awareness and proper consciousness concerning the rights, interests and benefits provided in the existing laws. Moreover, concerned authorities who were entrusted to administer and enforce the laws lack seriousness and effectiveness in handling the problem. As a result, gender based violence, the most pervasive human rights violation, that has various magnitude and nature has become prevalent in every corner of the globe.

The world have already realized that the total development of the nation can never be achieved neglecting women's roles. Thus, women empowerment has become the recent interest of policy makers, politicians and the like. And several strategies that have been designed to empower of women at various levels could include: encouraging awareness creation, establishing specific sectors to address women's affairs,etc. Here the focus seems to be to ensure gender parity.

Narrowing gender inequality in the workforce is the critical prerequisite in order to achieve the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development. It has been believed that for any country to realize its full economic and democratic potential, the quest for women's participation in leadership and decision making ought to get high priority.

Increasing women's participation through reducing male dominance in development would contribute a lot gross domestic product (GDP). According to McKinsey Global Institute's latest research, in 2025, the world's GDP could get about 28 trillion dollar increase, if women, who make up half of the world's work-age population, were to be given similar opportunities with their male counterparts.

Though the global community arrives at a general consensus regarding the urgent need to increase women's participation in the workforce and acknowledge their contributions to the global economy, it seems that there are a lot of assignments ahead of every nations to create an economy that encourages every woman to maximize their potential with enabling environment. Supporting this, the UN Women Deputy Executive Director Lakshmi Puri few months ago stated, "To accelerate the move towards women's economic empowerment will require a transformation of both the public and private sector environments and world of work they create for women and also how they change it to make it a women's space of productive and fulfilling work."

The UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) in 1979 in order to provide a framework for advancement of the right of women and set up an agenda for national action to end such discrimination. Unfortunately, decades after this agreement, women in Africa are facing a number of problems that hinder their economic and political involvement in addition to cultural norms that compromise their sexual and reproductive health. In Africa, where women are more active as economic agents than anywhere else in the world women are paid lesser than men.

In the continent's agriculture sector where 70 percent of the population has involved, two-thirds of the labour force consist of women who could not get adequate inputs: land, fertilizers, new technologies, extension services and the like.

Researches also indicate that even though the women in the continent are laboring a lot and carrying out their responsibilities more effectively than men, they are more likely to be involved in low-value-added activities that bring less results for them. The Sub-Saharan Africa countries incur the loss of 95 billion dollar annually for failing to offer women and girls proper recognition in every sphere of life. Thus, the nations must invest in the lives of their women in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals

Cognizant of the enormous results of investing in the lives of women, the Ethiopian government has been accomplishing a number of activities that increase the successful participation of women in political, social and economic affairs of the nation. Since it has declared its total commitment to the improvement of women's lives with the announcement of the National Policy on Women in 1993, several achievements have been registered.

This National Policy on Women (usually referred to Women's Policy) mainly focus on institutionalizing the political, economical, and social rights of women by creating a proper structure in government offices and institutions so that the public policies and interventions are gender-sensitive and can guarantee equitable development for all men and women. The government's unreserved commitment to promote women's equal participation in the economic, political and social developments of the country has been manifested in various forms.

A couple of decades ago, the Ethiopian Constitution guaranteed equal opportunity to women with the men. It underscored that women have equal right with men in marriage as well. The purpose is to ensure gender parity so that the women can have similar political, social and economic participation with men. Since the constitution women have relatively been enjoying opportunities to acquire, administer, control, own properties and the like. Unlike in the previous regimes where inequality between women and men was widely apparent in every department of life, the livelihood of the women in the nation has been improving, the number of girls attending schools is dramatically increasing. These days, it is becoming common to see young women top scorers at different higher institutions; they are enjoying relatively better jobs while their participation in leadership and politics has been increasing.

In short, since women's economic empowerment is a prerequisite for sustainable development the country is pursuing, the Ethiopian government has demonstrated significant efforts to improve the lives of women in every aspect. It also strongly believes that economic development is unthinkable without the participation of women. That is why it has continued appreciating and prioritizing the necessity of empowering them even though tough tasks are left ahead.