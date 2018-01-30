Gambia: Pa Sankareh Has Departed but Will Never Be Forgotten

The 96 year old PDOIS member from Sami Pochonki who joined the party since its inception in 1986, departed at 11 am on 24thJanuary 2018. His time on earth was well spent. He lived for the truth and died whilst struggling for the truth to prevail. He has added value to his society and would therefore be remembered for the good he has done on this earth. This is why he can never be forgotten.

During his funeral, speaker after speaker hailed Pa Sankareh for his truthfulness, trustworthiness and dedication. A special tribute will be published in the next edition of this paper in order to remember him.

May he rest in eternal peace.