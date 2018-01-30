Gambia Star Marreh Joins Ex-Laliga Side Almeria

Former Laliga side Almeria have acquired the services of Gambia star player Sulayman Marreh.

Marreh, a defensive midfielder, joins this team until end of the season on loan from English Premier League club Watford.

The 22-year-old makes the switch having seen lack of playing minutes insurmountable to overcome at fellow Spanish second tier side Real Valladolid.

Sulayman whose style is likened to Manchester United's Paul Pogba was made to play second fiddle to a Real Sociedad's youngster and consequently forced to settle with Valladolid's reserves.

However, the playmaker has seen the back of that six-month nightmarish spell after passing a medical and signing the dotted line to help in Almeria's campaign to dodge relegation from the Segunda.

The ex- Samger FC man is encouraged to effect the switch by erstwhile gaffer Lucas Alcaraz who coached the Gambia international while he was manager of Valladolid's fringe players.

He was scheduled to join rest of his teammates for usual training sessions last Wednesday but was permitted to leave to thrash out finer details of his departure.