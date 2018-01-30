29 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Armed Forces Declares Its Independence From Politics Reacting to Deputy APRC Leader in Army Uniform

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foroyaa published an interview with Mr Momodou Alieu Bah who was once in the army under the Jammeh administration but had left and eventually held the position of Minister of the Interior. He was asked by Foroyaa to provide a picture to go along with his interview published in edition No. 17/2018 dated Friday 26 - Sunday 28 January, 2018.

He gave the reporter a picture where he was in army uniform. The picture was published with the article. The armed forces decision makers noticed the danger of linking the army uniform to a political party and directed the PRO to draw the attention of Foroyaa to the anomaly and requested for a remedy.

Foroyaa has seen the contradiction and has informed the reporters and editors to bear in mind that pictures also tell stories. Pictures should match the stories told otherwise they may communicate the wrong messages.

In this instance this managing editor concurs that a military uniform does not suit the deputy leader of a political party. Hence the letter from the PRO is being published to give effect to the amplification of the concerns of the armed forces to be kept out of the politics of the parties. (Read GAF Statement http://foroyaa.gm/query-on-your-front-page-headline-story-of-friday-26-january-2018-entitled-aprc-deputy-urges-president-to-be-independent/We hope that this is a reflection for commitment by all institutions of the state to separate party interest and state administration. This is the way to consolidate the rule of law.

Gambia

Modou Lo Beats Lac 2 On Warning

Modou Lo of Club Rock Energie yesterday night edged out Lac de Guier 2 of club Walo in a thrilling rematch. Lac incurred… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.