29 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Query On Your Front Page Headline Story of Friday 26 January 2018 Entitled 'APRC Deputy Urges President to Be Independent'

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

I am directed to bring to your attention to the above subject matter on the Foroyaa Newspaper (No. 017/2018 dated Friday 26 - Sunday 28 January 2018) published on Friday 26 January 2018. In your publication you have used a picture of an ex-General officer of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in a manner that misrepresents this noble institution.

The use of the picture in the story gives a misleading and confusing interpretation of the position of GAF to the general public. The high command wishes to state unequivocally that the Gambia Armed Forces is an apolitical institution and is not involved in any partisan politics neither is it affiliated to any political party in this country.

In view of the foregoing, an apology is therefore requested on the story and your kind indulgence is craved to ensure that future publications particularly those on partisan politics and involving ex-members of the Gambia Armed Forces do not bear any regalia of this institution.

While we look forward to your usual cooperation on this matter, please accept the assurances of the Chief of Defence Staff's highest consideration and fraternal esteem. Read Foroyaa Editorial http://foroyaa.gm/the-armed-forces-declares-its-independence-from-politics-reacting-to-deputy-aprc-leader-in-army-uniform/

Gambia

Modou Lo Beats Lac 2 On Warning

Modou Lo of Club Rock Energie yesterday night edged out Lac de Guier 2 of club Walo in a thrilling rematch. Lac incurred… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.