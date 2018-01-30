Gambia: Query On Your Front Page Headline Story of Friday 26 January 2018 Entitled 'APRC Deputy Urges President to Be Independent'

opinion

I am directed to bring to your attention to the above subject matter on the Foroyaa Newspaper (No. 017/2018 dated Friday 26 - Sunday 28 January 2018) published on Friday 26 January 2018. In your publication you have used a picture of an ex-General officer of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in a manner that misrepresents this noble institution.

The use of the picture in the story gives a misleading and confusing interpretation of the position of GAF to the general public. The high command wishes to state unequivocally that the Gambia Armed Forces is an apolitical institution and is not involved in any partisan politics neither is it affiliated to any political party in this country.

In view of the foregoing, an apology is therefore requested on the story and your kind indulgence is craved to ensure that future publications particularly those on partisan politics and involving ex-members of the Gambia Armed Forces do not bear any regalia of this institution.

While we look forward to your usual cooperation on this matter, please accept the assurances of the Chief of Defence Staff's highest consideration and fraternal esteem. Read Foroyaa Editorial http://foroyaa.gm/the-armed-forces-declares-its-independence-from-politics-reacting-to-deputy-aprc-leader-in-army-uniform/