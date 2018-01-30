Gambia: Gamtel Consolidate Lead Going Into Weekend

Gamtel strengthened their grip at the summit going four points clear of second-placed Fortune FC.

Bombada were drawn by second-from-bottom Steve Biko goalless - a lapse Gamtel made count by shampooing Bombada 4-0.

Gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh's charges have amassed a combined eighteen points and remain the only side not have tasted defeat after eight games with a match in hand.

Gambia Ports Authority moved to joint third on twelve points on the back of a 1-0 slender triumph over fourth-placed Marimoo FC.