29 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Police Lifts Suspension of Permits to Facilitate Political Activity

By Mustapha Jallow

The Office of The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has announced in a press release that political parties that wish to hold political activities using public address systems are welcome to send in their requests. Political parties need public address system to facilitate their political activities.

The press release however cautions that political parties should beware that hitherto granted permits are nullified by virtue of elapsed dates.

The Office of the IGP further reassured the general public of its commitment to ensure that political activities are conducted in a safe and secure atmosphere.

The Police had earlier this month (11 January 2018) issued a statement suspending all permits granted to political parties to conduct political activities until further notice. This came on the heels of clashes involving "Coalition" supporters and the APRC.

According to the police, their decision to suspend all political activity permits had been taken following violent incidents in Mankamang Kunda in Upper River Region (URR) and Busumbala in West Coast Region (WCR) on 8th and 10th January respectively.

IGP Landing Kinteh

