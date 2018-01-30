Gambia: Following Frustration At Real, Marreh Joining Almeria

Five months ago, Sulayman Marreh, a hope of national magnitude back in Gambia, touched down at Real Valladolid amid weight of expectations.

At Granada CF, anticipations and excitement poured over largely because the Andalusian outfit were a La Liga outfit.

The youngster's first team football experience, three years ago, however, couldn't go beyond his 45-minute Laliga debut against Real Vallecano.

Successive injuries played their part in Marreh's recede but the greater percentage emanated from coach Carparros' lack of confidence in the former Samger Football Club's playmaker.

As a result, his shock move to English Premier League side Watford who loaned him to soon-to-be his former club Real Valladolid, unmasked willingness to break free from the shackle of lack of playing time which has become synonymous with the player's career.

Then his worst fears happened, aided by the Valladolid's coach's dogmatic policy of non-player rotation making the Gambian an outcast - a recurrence of just what dogged Sulayman at Granada.

Coach Luis Cesar had limited the scorpion only in Cup competition (Copa Del Rey) and in all those games the team had won with the starlet very much involved, inevitably raising question marks over the gaffer's judgment of overlooking Marreh in Segunda contests (league second tier schedules).

The unpleasant situation meant Sulayman having to put up with featuring in the fifth tier for Real's reserves where, ironically, he's handed the number ten jersey.

Rubbing salt to a deepened wound, the club's sporting director offered an interview urging the defensive midfielder to look elsewhere, although the player's camp insist it was Marreh's request to depart on loan.

However, those torrid times look on the cusp of coming to an end with the Gambia international joining Almeria UD on loan expectedly until end of the season.

The former Inter Milan trialist is encouraged to take the adventure by former coach Lucaz Alcaraz who's struggling Almeria's boss where, he believes, he won't be let down once more.

Alcaraz is itching to see the deal completed and in a sign towards that, the 22-year-old was excused from training with Valladolid teammates yesterday to concentrate on his transfer.

Talks between the player and Almeria over personal terms have been reached with just the finer details on the brink of being wrapped up.

Announcement confirming Sulayman's signing look set to be finalised possibly before this weekend.

Almeria are seated 16th in the 22-team Spanish Second division with Barcelona and Sevilla reserve outfits occupying the relegation zone.