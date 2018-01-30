Luanda — The Angolan senior males handball team are expected back home on Tuesday, after conquering the bronze medal in the African championship in Gabon, which enabled them to qualify for the 2019 World Championship of Germany.

Besides reaching the third place the team also had Adelino Pestana "Amarelo" selected to be among the ideal Seven-player Team.

The team was comprised by Geovani Muachissengue, Claudio Lopes, Fábio Lopes Gabriel Tecas, Agnelo Kitongo, Aguinaldo Tati, Edivaldo Ferreira, Mario Tati, Romé Ebo, Feliciano Couveiro, Adelino Pestana, Adilson Maneco, Elsemar Santos, Nestor Kinanga Otoniel Pascoal.