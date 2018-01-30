Angola: Head of State Return Home

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, returned to the country last Monday evening, after participating in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Conference of African Union (A.U) Heads of State and Government, which happened on 28-29 January in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

On his arrival in the country, President João Lourenço was welcomed at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport (Luanda) by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, among other state officials.

Held under the theme "Winning the fight against corruption: a sustainable path to Africa's transformation", the A.U Heads of State and Government analysed reports from the organisation's Peace and Security Council, its activities and the situation in the continent, as well as a document on the Top Level Committee for Libya, a structure co-ordinated by the Congolese President, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The participants in that session also discussed the documents on the Continental Free Trade Zone, Climate Changes, as well as Education, Science and Technology in the continent.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the summit, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, reiterated Angola's commitment to the African Union (A.U) and the availability of Angolans to contribute to more efficiency in the continent.

He pledged to work for the African Union to be an institution in which all African Peoples recognize themselves.

To that end, João Lourenço said that it is necessary to equip the A.U with the necessary resources, and that the political will of each member state is decisive.

The statesman reminded that Angola was one of the last colonies in Africa to become independent. He said Angola is well aware of the meaning and value of African Solidarity, expressed through the continental organisation, among other channels.

João Lourenço mentioned the issue of conflicts, poverty and other endogenous and exogenous factors that impact the development and prevent African peoples from enjoying the abundant wealth on their subsoil.

To him, Africa has already taken significant steps to change this picture, although traces remain, stressing that this was possible because Africans became more aware of the responsibilities as a continent, and of the need to define their own priorities and speak with one voice.

However, the Angolan President said that it is necessary to change the picture and the way the world sees the African continent today, thus suggesting the reinforcement of the collective action of Africans.

During the event, João Lourenço had several meetings with different African and international partners, as well as with continental leaders and representatives of influential African firms.

Elected August last year, the Angolan Head of State was one of the four debutant statesmen that spoke at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Conference of A.U Heads of State and Government.

João Lourenço had an intervention of about eight minutes, having emphasised the gains being obtained with the institutional reform taking place in the continental organisation.