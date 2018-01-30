Angola: Namibe to Host Opening of 2018 School Term

Moçamedes — The city of Moçamedes, capital of the south-western Namibe Province, will host on Thursday, February 1, the opening of the country's 2018 School Term, in a time that over 70,000 teachers are needed to meet the demand caused by the huge number of enrolled students.

The Education minister, Cândida Narciso, has said to the press that the education system needs at least 70,000 new teachers to respond to the quest imposed by nearly 10 million students enrolled in this school term.

The estimated number of teachers currently operating in the different subsystems is around 245,978, this according to the data provided by the Integrated Inquiry on People's Well-Being (IBEP).

The official also recognized the lack of didactic material, however she said this could sorted out by March, adding that conditions have been created for the allocation of school meal all over the country's public primary schools.