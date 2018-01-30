Namibia Has Harmful Tax System - EU

NAMIBIA will remain on the European Union blacklist as long as it refuses to ratify the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's convention and abolish harmful preferential tax regimes.

The EU blacklisted Namibia last year, together with countries like Panama, South Korea, Macau, Barbados, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates for failing to deal with illicit financial flows.

The OECD is an inter-governmental economic organisation with 35 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

According to the Outcome of Proceedings for the Council of the European Union dated 5 December 2017, Namibia is not a member of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes.

Additionally, the outcome of proceedings says Namibia has not signed and ratified the OECD multilateral convention on mutual administrative assistance, as amended, and also did not implement the basic tax erosion and profit shiftings (Beps) minimum standards.

The EU said Namibia did not commit to addressing the above issues by 31 December 2019, neither did it commit to amending or abolishing the harmful preferential tax regimes by 31 December 2018.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein yesterday confirmed the reasons for the blacklisting, but defended the notion that the country has a harmful preferential tax system.

Schlettwein explained that by harmful preferential tax regime, the EU was referring to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) that allows exports outside the Southern African Customs Union to be tax-free.

He added that the harmful preferential tax regime cited by the EU is meant to promote investments in the manufacturing sector, where Namibia reduced taxes from 32% to 18%.

It was reported back in 2013 that the EPZ was causing Namibia to lose out on potential revenue from taxes, and was only benefiting the extractive industry, while it was meant for manufacturers.

Schlettwein said the EU are the ones who demand the very same incentives for which they are now blacklisting the country.

"These incentives are not harmful, and would not cause Namibia to be a tax haven. That is rubbish," he stressed.

The minister told The Namibian yesterday that they had informed the EU that they would comply with the demands ahead of the deadlines.

The ministry has implemented aspects of Beps, such as the transfer pricing regulations, and also the thin capitalisation.

The minister reiterated that it was unfair for the EU to blacklist Namibia as a tax haven because "it is un-comradely".

According to the Middle East Eye, an online edition, EU finance ministers decided to delist nine countries, including Tunisia and the UAE, although they failed to explain the reasons.

The online publication also said the delisting could have happened in a bid to pre-empt questions on tax havens in their backyard that were not blacklisted such as Ireland, Malta and Luxembourg, amongst others.

It was also reported that decisions are yet to be made about what would happen to the remaining countries that are still listed, and whether sanctions will be imposed on them.

Namibia has engaged the EU ambassador to Namibia, Jana Hybaskova, to remove the country from the blacklist because the move would cause massive reputational damage.

"We are certain that Namibia is not a tax haven or a place where the rich come to stash their money away with little or no tax," said Schlettwein, adding that the country's high tax rates are also one of the deterrents.