Namibia: Councillor Tired of Land Grabbers

TOBIAS Hainyeko constituency councillor Christopher Likuwa yesterday said he "is tired" of having to deal with land grabbing incidents at his constituency.

Likuwa said this in the wake of the Windhoek City Police demolishing 25 illegal shacks at Katutura's Okahandja Park settlement on Sunday.

Likuwa said "it was the third time this year, people do not listen".

"I do not understand why people are still doing this sort of thing. The property management department of the City of Windhoek has several times held meetings with the community to educate and inform them," he said. "These people have gotten notices to vacate this land before and this one was the third illegal occupation," he added.

He called on people to consult community leaders before settling on any vacant piece of city land. Likuwa said "one of the problems they face most as community leaders is that people from other constituencies come settle in this constituency and expect help from them, which is not possible".

"I fail to understand how someone from another constituency comes and settles down here. We can only help those who are from our constituency and registered with community leaders," he said, adding that people should register for land in the constituencies they came from.

Likuwa said "the few that claim they have nowhere to go, have to go stay with friends and family".

Andreas Kasavi (49) said: "My family and I had to sleep outside because we have nowhere to go."

Kasavi lived in a one-room shack in the area with his wife and five daughters since October last year.

Kasavi, who was a security guard, lost his job last October and moved from another area of Okahandja Park to the open land which they were told to vacate on Sunday. "We really do not have anywhere to go. I cannot afford rent and I do not have money to take my family back to Rundu," he said. "My children go to school without school uniforms. I genuinely cannot afford to go anywhere."

He added that in Sunday's operation the City police "took our food, clothes, beds and iron sheets. I really hope the councillor helps us".

Netoria Nghifikepunye (54) was concerned about her daughter who had to spend the night on Hereford Street of Okahandja Park watching over her belongings, which had been left in the open after her shack was demolished on Sunday.

Nghifikepunye, who is unemployed and also lives in a shack nearby, said she had to take care of her grandchildren because she could not leave them on the street. And she said they could not live with her, as her landlord would soon charge her more money.

"I really hope my daughter gets an answer soon," she said. It was unclear how many people were affected by the shack demolitions on Sunday, but about 80 people attended the meeting with the councillor yesterday at Okahandja Park, where Likuwa told them to go back to where they came from to register for land.