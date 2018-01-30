Namibia: Iyambo Back At Work - Kapofi

TWO days after collapsing at the funeral of former minister Rosalia Nghidinwa, vice president Nickey Iyambo was reportedly back at work yesterday.

Iyambo collapsed during the funeral on Saturday at Nkurenkuru as Nghidinwa's casket was being lowered into the ground.

Presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that Iyambo had recovered from what he said was heat and low blood pressure.

"He is okay. I was with him today [yesterday] when you called earlier. He does not have any problem - he just suffered from low blood pressure that caused the problem, but he is back to normality now," Kapofi said.

It is not the first time that Iyambo has collapsed.

The Namibian reported in 2016 that the VP collapsed at Tsumeb after addressing a belated Heroes' Day celebration.

At the time, Oshikoto governor Henock Kankoshi was quoted as saying that Iyambo collapsed because he "had not eaten anything" that day, before addressing the event.