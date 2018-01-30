Namibia: Northern Power Outages Irk Energy Minister

Ekango Lanamulenge — The Minister of Mines and Energy Obed Kandjoze says he is disturbed by the constant power outages in the north, especially during the rainy season.

He was however optimistic that efforts in strengthening the network are geared towards addressing the power outages, adding that Nored is required to provide quality service electricity supply. The remarks were made at the electrification of Ekango Lanamulenge last week in Ohangwena Region.

The minister's speech was read on his behalf by the manager of economic regulation at the Electricity Control Board, Pinehas Mutota.

Ekango Lanamulenge was electrified at a cost of N$940,000. Other areas electrified last week include Ombombo village in Opuwo, Naango location in Ruacana and Ekolola settlement.

Echoing the same sentiments, the Governor of Ohangwena Region Usko Nghaamwa expressed dismay at the power outages and urged Nored (Northern Regional Electricity Distributor) to look into addressing the issue.

The governor urged the residents of Ekango Lanamulenge to apply for power from Nored and refrain from illegal connections.

Also speaking at the same event, Nored board chairperson Sacky Kayone assured that power outages would soon be a thing of the past when NamPower completes the transmission project in the 2018/19 financial year.

He said Nored is aware of the situation and has invested in grid modernisation to reduce and minimise power interruptions in the region.

"Ohangwena Region is documented as one of the regions facing challenges such as transmission capacity and demand capacity constraints," said Kayone.

Kayone cautioned the public against damaging and vandalising network infrastructure and encouraged them to safeguard the network at all times. Kayone said electrification would bring development closer to residents.

"In my view, this will serve as one of the major steps towards industrialisation of Helao Nafidi and attainment of the goals of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, which calls for the increase of the rural electrification rate from 34 percent in 2015 to 50 percent by 2020," said Kayone.