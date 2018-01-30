30 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Alleged Killing of 73 Cows in Nasarawa a Conspiracy - Mdzough U Tiv

By Hope Abah

Makurdi — A socio-cultural umbrella body of Tiv speaking people worldwide, Mdzough u Tiv, has said a report alleging a Tiv militia attacked and killed 73 cows in Kadarko of Nasarawa State while two people are missing is a conspiracy to ridicule the tribe.

President-General, Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, stated yesterday in Makurdi that the report was no doubt a mockery of the harm done to the Tiv when 73 people including children, pregnant women and old men "murdered by Fulani herdsmen" on New Year's Day 2018 were recently given mass burial in Makurdi.

"It is very unfortunate that the fabricators of the phantom attacks in Nasarawa State have chosen to further ridicule and add insult to the injury of the Tiv people by seeking to equate the same number of cows with those murdered in the New Year Day attacks on communities in Logo and Guma local government areas in Benue State.

"We consider it the height of insensitivity that a group of people will reduce the precious lives of human beings to the same level and status with herds of cattle. Consequently, the Mdzough u Tiv wishes to describe reports of the alleged Nasarawa attacks and display of cattle in the palace of an emir as reprehensible. This poor parody is part of a larger conspiracy script to downplay the heinous crime committed against Benue state and to further mock the families of the dead," Ujege said.

