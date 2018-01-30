South Africa: Market Speculation Following Viceroy Research Report On Capitec

Photo: Nick Roux/Wikimedia

South African rands - bank notes and coins.

Capitec received a copy of the Viceroy research report on Capitec at 10 am this morning.

Shareholders are advised that Capitec has not been approached by Viceroy for insight into our business and none of their allegations have been discussed, tested or verified with management.

We believe our corporate governance is strong and our communications and disclosures are, and always have been transparent, clear and to the point.

On the face of it, the report is filled with factual errors, material omissions in respect of legal proceedings against Capitec and opinions that are not supported by accurate information.

We are reviewing the report in detail and will respond to it in detail later today.