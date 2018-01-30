30 January 2018

Capitec Bank (Stellenbosch, Cape Town)

South Africa: Market Speculation Following Viceroy Research Report On Capitec

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nick Roux/Wikimedia
South African rands - bank notes and coins.
press release

Capitec received a copy of the Viceroy research report on Capitec at 10 am this morning.

Shareholders are advised that Capitec has not been approached by Viceroy for insight into our business and none of their allegations have been discussed, tested or verified with management.

We believe our corporate governance is strong and our communications and disclosures are, and always have been transparent, clear and to the point.

On the face of it, the report is filled with factual errors, material omissions in respect of legal proceedings against Capitec and opinions that are not supported by accurate information.

We are reviewing the report in detail and will respond to it in detail later today.

South Africa

Life Esidimeni - the 'Missing' Victims - Could the Toll Be 200?

A reported 62 patients are unaccounted for after being moved from Life Esidimeni. The Gauteng health department lists… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Capitec Bank. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.