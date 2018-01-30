Namibia: Five Hits Shortlisted for My Namibia Song Competition

Windhoek — The My Namibia song competition launched last August, has been officially opened to members of the public to vote for their favourite song from a shortlist of five.

Information, Communication and Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya, whose ministry led the initiative, unveiled the songs at a ceremony held at the NBC headquarters in Windhoek yesterday.

The competition is aimed at encouraging Namibians to write and compose a song titled: 'My Namibia', which can evoke feelings of patriotism and national pride.

This competition ran for a period of one month and 141 song submissions were received. After the competition closed, a panel of independent judges was selected by the My Namibia Song technical committee.

Tweya expressed gratitude towards the many Namibians who submitted their songs for the competition. "These songs will be played on NBC TV and all its radio stations in order to reach out to all the citizens, may I ask this great nation to partake in the voting."

The public vote will make up 50 percent while the judges will retain the other 50 percent. All the five shortlisted songs have been given unique short codes and in order to vote a citizen just needs to send the unique short code of their favourite song to 33033.

The SMS cost is N$3.

The winning song should have elements of unity in diversity in terms of culture and tolerance, as well as national pride and patriotism.

The winner of the competition will win N$50,000 in cash and royalties. The competition was only open to Namibian composers and authors.