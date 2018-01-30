Nigeria: Medview Suspends Dubai Operations

Major Nigerian carrier, Medview Airline, has announced the suspension of its Lagos to Dubai operation via Abuja till March 24, 2018.

The airline explained that it took the decision because there was no ready aircraft to service the route until the given date.

It said it would use the opportunity to sort things out with its lessor, Euro Atlantic, which has been its partner since the past 12 years.

The Managing Director of the airline, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, told journalists at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday that Medview had resolved its issues with its Lagos-London operation and has continued to airlift passengers as scheduled.

"While we want to leave the past behind us, it is imperative to say we have issues with our European partners over aircraft we leased from them. From all indications, this aircraft has not been able to meet our requirements in providing the necessary capacity. The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been supportive when it dawned on them the issue had to do with aircraft," Bankole said.

He said in reaction to this development, the airline has taken some measures on its Lagos-London route, "which will now be serviced by an alternative aircraft currently in operation.

"We will also maintain three weekly flights. We have shut down Dubai operation till March when our aircraft Boeing B767-300 ER Christened "Abeke" returns from complete refurbishment in the UK. Passengers who have booked with us will be flown to their destinations via interline arrangements," Bankole said.

The Medview Managing Director said that the airline would continue to to maintain its Jeddah schedule every Thursday from Lagos via Kano until the issue of biometric, which is now required by Saudi Arabia embassy is resolved.

On its West Coast operation, Bankole said: "We are currently operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays to Anglophone countries, and yesterday and Friday we operate to Francophone countries," Bankole added.