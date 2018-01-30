Nigeria: Research Institute Workers Seek Inclusion in TETFund

Enugu — Hundreds of workers from federal research institutions on Monday in Enugu asked government to initiate the review of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act to include research institutions among the beneficiaries.

The workers, under the aegis of Joint Research and Allied Institutions Sector Unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions and the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, made the call during a protest at the Project Development Institute in Enugu.

They expressed dismay that poor funding had become a major challenge to the research institutions in the country, vowing not to call off an ongoing industrial action until the federal government addresses their grievances.

The research institutes' workers have been on strike since November 2017.

According to them, since Tertiary Education Trust Fund was for research and development of infrastructure at the institutions, it would be illogical to exclude research institutions from the fund.

The Deputy President/Chairman, Research and Projects Trade Group Council, Wakili Tijani, told journalists shortly after the protest that the aggrieved workers are not going to back down from any of their demands.

"Council resolved that the strike must continue; it must be total and comprehensive as no concession of any sort shall be granted to managements and government until outstanding issues are positively addressed," he said.

Also, a circular jointly signed by Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary, NASU, M. O. Akinade, General Secretary. SSAUTHRIAI, and Dr. T.C.N Ndubuaku, General Secretary ASURI, said the leadership of the unions decided that all workers should demonstrate at their institutes to 'get the attention of the public to the non-challant attitude of government to research in the country'.

During the peaceful protest in Enugu, the workers chanted solidarity songs while brandishing placards which highlighted some of their demands. Inscriptions on some of the placards read: 'We demand immediate release of research institutes conditions of service', 'We want payment of hazard allowance,' 'We want payment of peculiar allowance', 'We demand payment of 12 months arrears', and 'End disparities between salaries of technical staff and administrative staff'.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions, Project Development Agency, Enugu chapter, Teddy Udeinya, told journalists that the federal government was not encouraging research in the country.

According to him, Nigeria would not make progress if the government refuses to fund research and development.

"You cannot conduct research without money - one of the major problems in the country is poor funding of research institutions. We don't have enough tools and equipment for research. "There is also need for improved renumeration for staff of ‎research institutes. The federal government cannot continue talking of economic diversification without research but at the moment the research institutes are all neglected.

"It seems the country is retrogressing in the area of research and development. We are not going back to work until the federal government listens to us," he added.

Udeinya also called for the review of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act to include research institutions among the beneficiaries.