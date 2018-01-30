Namibia: Westlane Robbery Suspects Denied Visitors

Windhoek — Six men arrested for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery in broad daylight at Westlane shopping complex in Pionierspark, Extension 1, Windhoek, last year are crying foul that they have been deprived of visitation rights.

Making their second court appearance last week in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court since their arrest last year in November, Kubeka Mthokosizi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin, Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Vusi Vuthelezi David and Mguni Sibusiso Pumuzile are accused of armed robbery of N$487, 320.

During court proceedings, Moyo and Pumuzile's defence counsel Kadhila Amoomo informed the court that since their arrest the accused have been denied visitors.

"There is no court order that denies my clients visitation rights. This is an infringement of their constitutional rights," said Amoomo.

Investigative officer, Warrant Officer Joseph, explained that they were aware of the issue. "Due to ongoing investigations, there were certain issues that needed to be cleared up before they could be allowed any visitors," said Joseph, adding that any visitor needed to get an authorization from the regional crime coordinator.

The group allegedly ambushed the G4S crew that was collecting money from Westlane. The video of the robbery circulated on social media. The police have recovered N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$93,461.88) of the stolen money.

The getaway cars - a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with registration numbers of Botswana and Gauteng, South Africa - have been impounded.

The court postponed the matter for further police investigations to March 27.

Magistrate Gerrit Brand van Platzen presided over the matter with Selma Nekwaya prosecuting. Defence counsels Immanuel Udjombala, Kadhila Amoomo and Henry Shimutwikeni represented the six accused.