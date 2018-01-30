Nigeria: Medview Suspends Dubai Operations

Nigeria air carrier, Medview Airline, on Monday said it has suspended its Dubai operations till March 24.

The airline 's Managing Director, Muneer Bankole, said the suspension was to pave the way for maintenance and refurbishment of its aircraft.

Mr. Bankole explained that the airline began the Dubai flight service on December 7 , 2017 and would resume operation by March.

He said, "We have shut down Dubai operations till March 24 when our own aircraft B767 - 300 ER returns from complete refurbishment in the UK.

"Passengers who have booked with us will be flown to their destination through interline arrangements."

He also explained that following recent challenges with its Europe operations,

the airline was not indebted to its ground handling partner in London as reports alleged.

He argued that the airline had paid £ 1. 45 million for services provided by the ground handler , Menzes , and only had an outstanding of € 37 ,000.

"The ground handling company has no basis for grounding our operations as they could have accessed the security fund, which had been paid ahead ," he explained.

He, however stated that the airline would continue to maintain its Jeddah schedule every Thursday via Kano until the issue of biometric, which had become a requirement, was resolved.

He lamented the state of airline operation in Nigeria, and called on the government to provide support.

"In this part of the world, it is difficult to compete with the big players on the other side. If you do not have the resources and support from the central bank to provide you dollars for your operations, there is no how you can survive.

"There is no place in this country or in this part of the world where you have a basic maintenance repair overhaul facility, such that if anything happens to your aircraft , you can maintain it.

"There are no spare parts vendors who can provide you support in 24 hours; but in Europe, there are platforms working 24 hours," he said.