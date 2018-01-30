30 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nollywood Actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo, Is Dead

Photo: Premium Times
Nora Nkiruka Ugo.
By Jayne Augoye

A fast-rising Nollywood actress, Nora Nkiruka Ugo, has passed on.

She died over the weekend in Lagos, after a battle with an disclosed ailment, colleagues said.

Her colleague, actress Ruth Kadiri, who confirmed her death, has taken to social media to penned an emotional tribute to her.

She wrote, "I'm so scared of putting this picture up, not sure if it's the right thing to do. You were that girl that made my life change. U where that girl that made me laugh a lot you where that girl that I got so mad at. You where that girl that was friend to all. I spoke to u last week.

"You were the strongest sick person I know. I'm hurt by your death. My head still aches. Wish death was a thing that could be undone. I know God will have a new angel that makes him laugh all day and puts a smile on his face. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Nora. And look over all on earth that were genuinely connected to you. #RIPNora"

The deceased, who often played supporting roles alongside Ruth and a number of Nollywood stars in movies, was yet to clinch a major role when she died.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

