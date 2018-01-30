30 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Uproar Over Hostel Appointments

Windhoek — Teachers at Epako High School in the Omaheke region want the 'unprocedural' appointments of the hostel superintendent and supervisor to be nullified, as they allege regulations were not adhered to.

The disgruntled educators say that among fellow teachers who applied for the positions are a former supervisor and a superintendent, but were rejected with no reason.

After a complaint was laid, an investigation was carried out by the teachers' union, Nantu, which is said to have found out that proper procedures were not followed.

Nantu asked the school to nullify the results and restart the process. However, the school management allegedly refused to cancel the appointments until the school board gets a letter from the Omaheke Regional Education Director.

"We don't think that the director should be involved in such corruption. Enough is enough and it's high time that the education permanent secretary visits our school and see why our grade 10s are failing ... ," the teachers wrote in a letter.

Epako school chairperson, one Naoadoeb told New Era the matter had been referred by the school board to the regional office hence they would be best suited to comment .

However, education regional director Peka Semba's cellphone was unreachable.

