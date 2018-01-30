30 January 2018

Somalia: Somaliland Declares Drought in Its Regions, Appeals for Aid

Certain regions in Somaliland have been declared drought-hit by the government on Tuesday according to Disaster Preparedness and Food Storage Authority.

This was announced by Head of Disaster Preparedness and Food Storage Agency, Faisal Ali Sheikh.

Somaliland authority declared that at least more than 1 million and 700 people of its populace has been impacted by the severe drought which hit hard to the regions they inhabit.It is clearly said that the drought is due to hit hard to 47 percent of Somaliland populace.

Faisal has appealed to the international community and Somaliland citizens to provide urgent relief to drought stricken people in Somaliland.

There were recent calls that drought hit the western regions in Somaliland particularly the coast where a wakeup call was made to send urgent humanitarian relief to save lives.

