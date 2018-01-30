Somalia: Somali Government Plans to Reduce Famine Threat

In Somalia, low rainfall for a fifth consecutive growing season has aid agencies sounding the alert. More than a third… Read more »

The United Nations is warning humanitarian assistance will remain vital to millions over the next six months. Somalis have been particularly vulnerable to food shortages due to drought and the displacement of people. But now the government says it has a plan to improve food security in the long run.

