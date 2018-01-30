30 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU Calls for More UN Support to Realize Somalia Elections in 2020

Tagged:

Related Topics

The AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, on Monday, called for more support from the UN to realize national elections in Somalia by 2020.

Chergui, speaking at the sidelines of the second day of the session of the 30th African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government, said the AU has the budget for peacekeeping operations in Somalia that lasts only until May 2018.

He was particularly referring to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), a regional peacekeeping mission operated by the African Union with the approval of the United Nations in Somalia.

AMISOM, which recently marked 10 years of peacekeeping in strife-torn Somalia, has grown from a force of several hundred to around 22,000.

The mission has for some time faced monetary pressure and domestic concerns over casualties from troop-contributing nations. Currently, Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Djibouti make up the AMISOM force.

"As much as we regain territories, degrade terrorist group Al-Shabab, we need to train and prepare Somali national forces to take over for these interrelated processes progress to be sustainable," said Chergui.

"There's an overwhelming unanimity among AU member states on the need to build institutions, to promote excellent relationship among all regional leaders and prepare next step in 2020 where we can have a new election with international standard," said Chergui.

"As much as we celebrate the defeat of Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, we want the international community to put at our disposal the same means and support so that we can quickly recover the territories lost to terrorists in Somalia, Lake Chad basin, Mali, and Sahel region," he added.

Somalia

Aid Agencies on Alert Amid Low Rainfall

In Somalia, low rainfall for a fifth consecutive growing season has aid agencies sounding the alert. More than a third… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.