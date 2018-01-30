Somalia: The New Mogadishu Mayor Takes Office From Thabit

The new Mogadishu mayor and Benadir governor, Eng Abdirahman Yarisow took the oath of office on Monday night following a handover event held in the capital.

Abdiweli Sheikh Ibrahim Mudey, the acting President, and first deputy speaker of the house of the people, Federal MPs, Ministers, civil society members have attended the ceremony.

Thabit Abdi Mohamed who was sacked 21st this month by President Farmajo has promised to work with his predecessor and urged him to help the injured people he was assisting.

The new mayor who served as the Information Minister prior to this post has commended the tremendous achievements made by the outgoing governor during his tenure.

In his keynote speech, Eng Yarisow has pledged to reform the institution and tackle the city's crises including insecurity, corruption, and the economy.