30 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: The New Mogadishu Mayor Takes Office From Thabit

Tagged:

Related Topics

The new Mogadishu mayor and Benadir governor, Eng Abdirahman Yarisow took the oath of office on Monday night following a handover event held in the capital.

Abdiweli Sheikh Ibrahim Mudey, the acting President, and first deputy speaker of the house of the people, Federal MPs, Ministers, civil society members have attended the ceremony.

Thabit Abdi Mohamed who was sacked 21st this month by President Farmajo has promised to work with his predecessor and urged him to help the injured people he was assisting.

The new mayor who served as the Information Minister prior to this post has commended the tremendous achievements made by the outgoing governor during his tenure.

In his keynote speech, Eng Yarisow has pledged to reform the institution and tackle the city's crises including insecurity, corruption, and the economy.

Somalia

Aid Agencies on Alert Amid Low Rainfall

In Somalia, low rainfall for a fifth consecutive growing season has aid agencies sounding the alert. More than a third… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.