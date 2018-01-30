30 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: What Time Is Raila Odinga's 'Swearing-In'?

Photo: Lucy Mkanyika/Daily Nation
A Modern Coast bus, which was ferrying Nasa supporters, is held at Voi Police Station on January 30, 2018.
By Ibrahim Oruko

Thousands of Nasa supporters are gathered at Uhuru Park to witness the 'swearing-in' of their leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as 'people's president' and 'deputy president'.

Though the initial statement from the coalition indicated the ceremony will be complete by 1pm, by 2.30pm Tuesday there was little sign that the event will take place.

By 2.30pm, the coalition leaders had not yet arrived at the venue and the identity of the person who will administer the 'oath' remained unknown.

NO CLUE

A small group Nasa MPs arrived at the park by early afternoon, but they were as clueless as the crowd on when the event will take place.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga was among the first to arrive.

More leaders came in including Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang', MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (Suba South).

Later, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang arrived at Uhuru Park dressed in a lawyer's robe and wig, eliciting excitement from the crowd.

Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu and Miguna Miguna were also present.

Nasa co-principal Musyoka Tuesday morning said the coalition was meeting to discuss the government's plans to scuttle its planned swearing-in.

Speaking to journalists at his home in Karen, Nairobi, he said a briefing would be issued after the meeting.

Mr Musyoka added that the shutdown of some media stations was an affront to media freedom and a deliberate attempt by the government to stop Nasa's plans.

The Communications Authority of Kenya on Tuesday switched off the signals of NTV, Citizen and KTN stations ahead of the Mr Odinga's event.

Read the original article on Nation.

