Nigeria: Panic At FMC Umuahia As Patient Dies of Suspected Lassa Fever

Umuahia — It has emerged that a patient has died of suspected Lassa fever at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Abia State, causing panic among the medical staff and patients at the tertiary health facility.

Sources told THISDAY that the Lassa fever related casualty was recorded at the weekend, adding that the FMC management has set up a committee to investigate the death and put in place "a strategic response" to avoid spread of the dreaded disease.

According to the source, the patient was brought into the emergency ward "in a very bad shape," adding that while efforts were being made to carry out necessary tests on the patient, he passed away.

He said the suspected patient was brought from Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State. Imo is among the 16 states where Lassa fever has already spread to, leaving a number of fatalities across.

"On suspecting that the cause of the death could be Lassa fever, the area was condoned off while medical staff fled the scene abandoning the corpse," the source said.

He further added that "there was pandemonium as apprehensive patients became restive for fear of contracting the deadly fever" adding that it took much effort to calm patients down and assure them that "there was no cause for alarm."

When contacted on the phone, the public relations officer of FMC, Mr. Darlington Madubuko, said he was not aware of any recorded incident of Lassa fever at the federal health facility.

He stated that he could not confirm the existence of a committee charged with investigating the death of a patient suspected to have died of Lassa fever.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. John Ahukanna, had last week said the state has not recorded any case of Lassa fever both in the present and previous outbreaks.

When contacted about the suspected incident at FMC, his aide who picked the call said the commissioner was attending a meeting and was not disposed to speak on the suspected Lassa fever outbreak.