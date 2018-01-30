Ethiopia: Resurgece of Nationalism As a Threat to Globalization

opinion

The current global upsurge in nationalism has important political and economic consequences both for the so called developed countries and less developed countries but the effect of the current trend in economic exclusiveness has far reaching consequence both on less developed countries and the entire global economic fabric.

Historically, the reasons behind the rise of nationalism in the post war era is linked to the decolonization process in Africa, Asia and Latin America, the development of commercial revolution followed by the industrial revolution and the rise of monopoly capitalism and the proliferation of multinational corporations.

Nationalism and the corresponding racist ideologies that prevailed in Europe led to the inception of fascist regimes in Europe particularly in fasict Germany, Italy and a number of European countries. On the other hand the anti-colonial struggle in the entire Africa in the 60's had put its foot prints on the rise of broadbased nationalist movements in Algeria, Kenya, Ghana and a number of African countries.

The expansion of multinational corporations in the post war situation and wide spread revolution in science and technology paved the way for what we today call the era of globalization.

Over the last several years however, nationalism has resurged in a number of countries as a reaction to the precieved effects of globalization. It would be erroneous to think of modern rise in nationalism as a single homogeneous trend. In fact modern nationalism has already manifested itself at least in three types.

Political exclusiveness and economic protectionism and separatism in the developed countries like the USA under the current administration focuses on trade protectionism in the form of ' Let America Great Again' and conscious withdrawal from various regional trade and economic unions. The upcoming withdrawal of the UK from EU is another example.

The second type of contemporary nationalism is based on ethnic identification demanding self rule. The recent separatist movements in Catalonia (Spain) and Kurdistan are typical examples of movements seeking self rule.

The third type of nationalism is a nationalism that is herald by creating the necessary balance between economic globalization and national interest. Countries like South Korea and China who play a major role in world economic relations and global trade transactions pursue the ideology of democratic nationalism in which the rights of nationalities in these countries guaranteed through constitutional provisions and equity in socio -economic development.

While the development of science and technology is rapidly progressing, the world has become so small that any person can communicate with the rest of the planet in few seconds through high technology smart phones equipped with the latest soft wares that are already being used to promote both local and international trade and exchange of information on global trends in international politics, economics, health climate change and several other areas of human activities.

Globalization presupposes very vigorous economic competition between countries irrespective of their levels of development. International quality and standards regulations help to coordinate the level of the quality of goods and services in international trade. Globalization has also promoted the transfer of technologies and knowledge making the utilization of modern technologies more effective and efficient. It has created a smooth economic transaction between countries promoting international trade.

Trade protectionist policy however is implemented to promote local market for goods and services that are locally produced protecting such commodities from competitive prices from exported goods. Higher tariffs are put in place to discourage imports. This cannot be done in absolute terms because all countries are not equally endowed with resources and products that could be siphoned into the international market.

Protectionist policies and tariff systems by major economies of the world do a greater service to the promotion of the development of less developed countries, African countries in particular.

Excessive protectionist policies hinder the regulation of international trade by organizations like GATT and the WTO. The whole scenario could eventually lead to global economic crisis that gives rise to multiple forms of crisis whose results cannot be predicted in the short run.

What are the implications of all these trends for Ethiopia? Trade protection by major global market outlets could slow down Ethiopia's quest to become a mid level developed country by 2025.

Given the relatively lower level of the country's agriculture based exports, the need to produce competitive industrial commodities has already been felt. The nation puts a greater hope on its industrial parks which are expected to produce export quality commodities that can compete on the international markets.

Managing the industrial parks with highly qualified labor force is one of the challenges that the country should effectively resolve. The university-industry network that was launched a couple of years back need to be revitalized to bring about the production of professionals that can part of the Ethiopian industrial revolution.