The Ethiopian young men's and women's athletes had full domination at the Dubai marathon that took place on Friday. The race was in fact fully an Ethiopian affair. Look at the results. Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew set a new Dubai Marathon record clocking two hours 04 minutes when he sprinted clear from a large group of his compatriots to claim victory in the 10th fastest time over the distance.

The 25-year-old crossed the line two seconds ahead of Leul Gebresilase with last year's winner Tamirat Tola a further four seconds adrift as Ethiopians filled the first 10 top places.

Mosinet's personal best mark eclipsed the previous race record of 2:04:11 set by Tamirat in last year's victory and lifted him up to 10th on the all-time list, 63 seconds adrift of Dennis Kimetto's world record that the Kenyan set in Berlin in 2014.

In the women's event Roza Dereje won the women's race in 2:19:17, also a new record and personal best for the Ethiopian, ahead of compatriots Feyse Tadese, Yebrgual Melese and last year's winner Worknesh Degefa.

All four women finished under two hours and 20 minutes in the 19th running of the race with Roza moving up to seventh on the all-time list behind Paula Radcliffe's record of 2:15:25 that the Briton set at the 2003 London Marathon.

Radcliffe's mark may have survived in Dubai but Kenya's Mary Keitaney is using male pacemakers in the London race this April in a bid to add the overall record to the women-only mark she took from the Briton in 2017.

The Ethiopian men's and women's winners in Dubai each pocketed $200,000 in prize money for a race that started before dawn in thick fog.

Kenenisa to face Mo Farah in London

In a separate development Ethiopia's veteran athlete Kenenisa Bekele is getting ready to face Britain's Mo Farah in the London Marathon in April.

Kenenisa is a triple Olympic gold medalist on the track and was second behind Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru in last year's race.

"I am thrilled to be returning to London for the third year running. It is time for me to go one ladder up to take the top spot. That is what I aspire this time," said Kenenisa.

He added: "Once again London will put together the best distance runners in the world. Considering this, I know that winning will not be that easy but I will try my best to make history by winning the London Marathon."

What makes the London Marathon strong is the participation of Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic marathon champion and Mo Farah who dominated the 5 and 10, 000 meters race after Kneenisa. Kipchoge who aspires to win for the third time won the event in 2015 and 2016.

The fact tells that Kenenisa, Farah and Kipchoge have won a combined eight Olympic gold medals and 12 World Championship gold medals. This shows that the trio are the dominant super powers in the world of athletics.

The entrance of the three veteran giants will make the London Marathon attractive more thane ever before.

Tirunesh to return to the London Marathon

Meanwhile, the Chicago Marathon champion and the three-time Olympic gold medalist Tirunesh Dibaba has announced to take part in the most prestigious London Marathon in April, 2018.

Stanley Biwott and Tatyana McFadden are expected to be her strong opponents.

A year after clocking her superb 2:17:56 on the streets of London, Tirunesh ran the third fastest ever marathon time in a women-only race in 2017, when she finished as runner-up to Kenya's Mary Keitany.

At this time Tirunesh is aiming to take title in London. This may be difficult but it is not impossible, Tirunesh was quoted as saying.

Her victory at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon last October put her joint top of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XI leader board, which started with last year's London Marathon and concludes after this year's race.

The organizers said that a win for Tirunesh in London this year would secure her the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XI title.

"I have enough time for preparation to win the London Marathon and I believe it's possible to win," said Tirunesh, who made her marathon debut in London in 2014, when she clocked 2:20:35 for third.

The announcement of Tirunesh for the event comes on the third day of London Marathon's 'Elite Week'.

Tirunesh had a plan to run marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympics but the coaches persuaded her to take part in the track race. As a result she came out second following the winner Ethiopian Almaz Ayana.

Tirunesh collected three gold medals in Olympics, a record in the country's women's history. Her aunt Derartu Tulu was the first Ethiopian female athlete to get Olympic gold in 1992 in Barcelona in 10, 000m. She won her second gold in the 2000 Sydney Olympics with spectacular finish. Derartu has also bronze medal in 10, 000m in Athens Olympics in 2004.

Tirunseh has one silver in 10, 000m in Rio Olympics and bronze in London in 2012 in 5, 000m. This big achievement makes her a record holder in medal collection in the country's Olympics history both in men's and women's events.

Meseret to go to Tokyo

The third Ethiopian veteran athletes Meseret Defar will travel to Tokyo to make her marathon debut on February 25th._

Two-time Olympic 5000m gold medalist Meseret is the leading name in the women's field for Tokyo Marathon. The organizers confirmed that she will line up against compatriot Ruti Aga, who finished second at the 2017 Berlin Marathon in a Personal Best (PB) of 2:20:41 and won the recent Houston Half Marathon in a PB of 1:06:39, and fellow Ethiopian Shure Demise, whose 2:20:59 performance at the 2015 Dubai Marathon is the fastest performance ever by an U20 athlete.

Meseret who was the winner of two Olympic 5000m titles, two world 5000m titles and four world indoor 3000m titles, is now making a gradual transition to the road race.

Glorious past

There is no doubt that the Ethiopian trio, Tirunseh, Kenenisa and Meseret had glorious past. The fact tells that tirunesh, Kenenisa and Meseret have won a combined eight Olympic gold medals. This tells everything. It all began in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Kenenisa and Meseret brought Olympic gold medals in Athens in 2004. Kenenisa added to his Olympic glory by winning the 5 and 10, 000metres double in Beijing. That was his pick time.

The same was true for Trunesh who collected double in 2008 Beijing Olympics. She added the third gold in London in 2012. Same year Meseret also added her second gold medal in 5, 000m. in London.

So the new schedule shows that once again the national athletics fans will get the chance to watch the veterans in their fight for a nostalgic comeback.