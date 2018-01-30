30 January 2018

Nigeria: I'll Accommodate Everyone in Plateau - Lalong

By Lami Sadiq

Jos — Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, yesterday, said he has surprised the PDP in the state by paying outstanding salaries left by the past administration.

He said the PDP was also surprised over his ability to complete most of the uncompleted projects left by ex-Governor Jonah Jang.

Lalong stated this at the opening ceremony of a three-day retreat and strategy session of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) in Jos.

"When we came into office, the first thing they said was that let's see how they would pay arrears of salaries. But today we have paid all. They said we could not pay pension that was why one December, I hit seven months at the same time and they started calling me the alert governor."

He said the opposition later accused him of leaving abandoned projects, but he said he had completed many so far.

The governor assured the people that he would do his best to accommodate everyone in the state, stressing that he took an oath to protect the lives of the people of the state which was why his government knew nothing about segregation.

"I took an oath to protect the lives of the citizens of Plateau State, not the lives of any ethnic group, not the lives of any religious group, and I stand to die for that... All are my own. At the same time, as the governor of the state, I have the right to deal with any criminal, whether you come from my tribe or you belong to another tribe," he said.

