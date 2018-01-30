Ethiopia: Unwavering Commitment to Stamp Out Corruption

editorial

Today, the whole African countries are determined to take severe measures against corrupt individuals. That is why the 30th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of State and government of the African Union (AU) that was successfully concluded yesterday was themed: 'Winning the Fight against Corruption.'

According to recently released document, Africa loses 50 billion USD due to corrupt practices every year. So, it is crystal clear that corruption has held Africa back far too long.

For the first time, hence, African Union named Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari Africa's Anti-corruption Champion on Sunday in its efforts to fight corruption across the continent.

For sure, such recognition will further step up the ongoing efforts to stamp out corruption across Africa.

In the same vein, Ethiopia as one of African countries has been fighting corruption and apprehending corrupt individuals and suspects on several occasions.

Also Ethiopia could be taken as role model in fighting against corruption to rest of African countries as it has paid special attention to owning corruption free young generation through offering civics and ethical education.

Yes, offering civics and ethical education focusing on the ongoing fight against corruption will surely bring the desired result as it lays a firm foundation in the efforts to own corruption free young generation. Moreover, it will further make today's African youth more disciplined and ethical.

In truth, a large amount of public money also lose to corruption every year in Ethiopia, at the same time, the Federal Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission and the General Attorney make efforts in retrieving stolen money and bringing corrupt individuals before court. For instance, very recently, over one hundred corruption suspects have been arrested and they are under investigation as well. Of course, such news gives lessons to those state officials who wish to be affluent societies through abusing state power and embezzling public money. But, more serious actions are yet expected from the government in this regard.

Indeed, corruption is not something that could be eradicated once and for all through conducting intensive campaigns against it. Because, to fight any form of corruption requires strong commitments from all African countries and the public at large.

Apparently, over the last two decades, state and government of African have been exposing and putting its senior corrupt officials on trial in a bid to make them accountable for this serious crime.

However, government corruption has been on rampage than ever before in Africa. There are a large number of state officials who have accumulated wealth in illegal and unethical manners in this natural resource - rich continent.

These individuals are becoming richer and richer by depositing a huge amount of money in the state and private banks and opening business in the names of their next of kin. Thus, the AU , the African states and governments need to be vigilant on these corrupt state office holders who play hide and seek as well as change their tactics whenever the state becomes tougher on them.

Obviously, there are some state officials who have lost their jobs and lives while attempting to expose the illegal acts of corrupt senior officials together with their collaborators. Therefore, the AU and any pertinent bodies are expected to further strengthen their efforts in providing legal protection for such whistle-blowers.

In general, taking punitive action against corrupt officials by itself is not enough. The African states and governments have to work further to own fellow citizens who detest all form of corruption. The punitive actions that are taken against corrupt state officials should be done in the way to give lessons to others. Otherwise corruption continues snatching socio economic facilities and undermining the budding democracy in the continent.