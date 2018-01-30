Ethiopia: Equal Remuneration for Workers

opinion

These days, among highly debatable and controversial issues of workers, whether civil servant or private companies, the issue of minimum wage rate is amongst the top ones. It is both international and local question. Setting minimum wage rate of remuneration is complex issue because it encompasses several variables need to be considered and it engages numerous bodies both private and government.

However it is crucial in order to solve critical problems, faced by workers which are revealed in high rate of inequality in living standard condition and absence of uniformity of price for same and related duties. Beyond individual workers ,this can also hurt the growth and development efforts of the countries by hindering fair distribution of resources and per capita income of the citizens.

The purpose of minimum wages is to protect workers against unduly low payment. They help ensure a just and equitable share of the fruits of progress to all, and a minimum living wage to all who are employed and in need of such protection. Minimum wages can also be one element of a policy to overcome poverty and reduce inequality, including those between men and women, by promoting the right to equal remuneration for work of equal value

Particularly in developing countries like Ethiopia, there are several issues complicate these agenda, that can be summarized as on the one hand the needs of workers and their family to afford the market requirement of the capacity to purchase and on the other hand the capacity of national economy to pay.

Having understood the importance of setting minimum wage rate, the government of Ethiopia has planned to set minimum wage rate in Growth and Transformation Plan II. It has, also incorporated in the SDG's plane of the country. However its application has not come yet.

The Ethiopian Trade Unions Confederation- CETU recently hosted International Trade Union Confederation forum that discussed minimum wage floor in Africa. During the forum, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Ethiopia Abdulfetah Abdullah said: "The government is now working for the betterment of citizens. Based on this stand until now, we are working to create job opportunities first as much as possible for all job seeking citizens, for this, on the top of the state investment, we are working to attract labor intensive foreign direct investments, especially in manufacturing sectors. Though we have a direction to have a minimum floor of wage, there are lots of homework's need to be undertaken yet."

Consequently, he emphasized that: "To interpret the strategy adopted by the government, we need to consider ,on one hand, industries especially the dominant ones in Ethiopia are migrant and look for such advantages of availability of labor forces and the affordability of custom of wages. On the other hand, the country has large number of work force need to be employed in these industries. Therefore, he underscored that, in near future the ministry is going to establish sector specific minimum wage floor based on the paying ability of industries in a way it could be fair with the demand and actual facts of workers."

For this he said "Series of discussion stages will be undertaken with employer and employees, at wide level and with other stakeholders." And he also added that, the absence of minimum wage rate yet means not that the situation in Ethiopia is worst, in comparison to even some other countries that have settled minimum wage floor.

Abdufetah finally stressed that "We need minimum wage floor even in all Africa countries because extreme poverty is deep rooted; inflation is very high, basic education is unaffordable and basic necessity is not fulfilled yet, with high degree of inequality. "

The international Trade Union Secretary General Sharan Burrow also said "Ethiopia is witnessing impressive economic development creating ample jobs for citizens at large, however, have lagged behind while many of African states have settled minimum wage level."

She also said that the African Union should take the responsibility, to push its member states to have a minimum wage level that enables workers to live with dignity and afford to fulfill basic needs.

President of Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Union Kassahun Follo also shared Sharan's view of the delaying of setting minimum wage level in Ethiopia. Mentioning that, his confederation was urging the government to act towards this particular issue even before, he added "The workers are forced to agree, just as the companies settled the payment, because of the existence of wide number of unemployed people."

Stressing that it is when workers are satisfied with their company that the production will be boosted and the communication will be smoothed; he added as the result of these efforts, right now there is improved declaration which incorporates the solution for this problem and expressed he is optimistic with this end in near future.