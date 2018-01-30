PREPARATION is on top gear for Lugalo Golf Club ladies engaged in a hunt for IBB Ladies Open Golf titles after conquering the regional level titles.

The Dar es Salaam-based club seek to send seven golfers, who will join other East African ladies in the IBB Ladies Open, which serves as the continental level tournament to be held in the Nigeria capital, Abuja from February 8 to 11 this year.

Although the club is still looking for 13/- Mil for the seven golfers' mission, the club Chairman Michael Lowongo is optimistic the goal will be achieved so that to make the mission assailable. Luwongo told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that all players have been training intensively ahead of the February event. "We are still in need of the cash, we have already sent sponsorship requests to several companies, institutions and individuals, but they are yet to respond," he said.

But he hopes they will find the needed cash and send at least seven golfers at the tournament. "Morale is high among the players; they train very hard looking forward to win the top titles. We would like to send there as many golfers as possible, but financial constraints restricted us to only seven players," he disclosed.

However, Luwongo said that they work hard to ensure at least seven players travel to Abuja for the event. He said that criteria to find them are wide open as those who did well in Uganda Open and some other local events, will make to the team.

The chairman insists that Lugalo has wonderful lady golfers who are capable of lifting the title in Abuja just as they did in Kampala, but they need support to facilitate that.

He said that the door is open for sponsors wishing to come forward and assist Lugalo and ladies golfers so that they can have smooth preparation to enable them travel and realise their dreams at the international scene.

The 2017 Uganda Ladies Open championship saw Angel Eaton represented Lugalo Golf Club emerging its champion for the second time.