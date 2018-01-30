30 January 2018

Nigeria: Jang Using Cattle Colony to Cover Missing N2 Billion - Lalong

By Lami Sadiq

Jos — Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong yesterday accused the former Governor of the State, Jonah David Jang of capitalising on the ongoing debate on cattle ranches and colonies to divert attention from the missing N2 billion Federal Government Intervention fund released to his government (Jang) by the Jonathan administration.

Lalong said at a 3-day retreat and strategy session of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) in Jos that instead of focusing on how to get back the N2 billion fund which should have been used to set up an agency for the empowerment of the youths, the youths were being used by the former governor to divert attention from the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the funds.

He challenged the Plateau State Youth Council Chairman, Dr. Fobong Yildam, to ensure that youths in the state found out what happened to the missing fund.

"The same people who disappeared with the N2b because EFCC has now taken the challenge to investigate the matter are coming up with something to divert the attention of the youths. And that is why we are having theses unnecessary talks about cattle ranch, grazing reserves and cattle colony. Let them bring back the money before we can talk about cattle ranch or Fulani," he said.

