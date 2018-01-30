THE just ended 15th round of the Premier League ended as goal festival with usual players hitting marks, it was almost a replica to the opening round.

Fifteen goals were netted in Round 15, which saw three venues; National Stadium, Azam's Chamazi Complex and Mwadui Complex leading as the best goal-scoring thrillers. Out of them, three venues saw 11 goals at the back of nets as recorded in Simba's 4-0 rout over Majimaji at the National Stadium, at Chamazi where holders Young Africans clobbered hosts Azam 2-1 and the four goal thriller notched at Mwadui in their team's 2-2 draw with Njombe Mji.

Ruvu Shooting who posted a beautiful 2-0 win over Mbao FC knocked the 13th goal tally. The 14th goal was netted at Namfua Stadium where hosts Singida United beat Tanzania Prisons 1-0. Ndanda's 1-0 away win over Shinyanga completed the round's 15 goal festival. But what clearly made the 15th round a throwback to the league openers was Simba scoring machinery. Emanuel Okwi who netted a hat-trick and one in his team's voluminous 7-0 win over Ruvu Shooting, scored a brace in the round 15 with another brace bagged by his partner John Bocco. Simba opened their campaign with hefty and so ended the first round in similar fashion.

Their traditional rivals Yanga also enjoyed a good run in the just ended round after beating 'unbeatable' Azam 2-1 at their tricky home ground. The wonderful goal netted by left full back, Gadiel Michael was among the superb goals of the round and the entire league so far. His shot from almost at the middle of the pitch beat Azam keeper, Razack Abalora.

The goal also handed the previously unbeaten Azam their first defeat of the season. Abalora has been the 'safest hands' in the league so far. The round also saw the comeback of Yanga's Zambian striker, Obrey Chirwa who equalised for his team after Azam had netted an early goal. Simba is the only unbeaten side at the end of the league's first half and they still lead by far.

Simba have opened a five-point lead over their closest pursuers, Azam after the hefty win over Majimaji. They have carved 35 points while forcing Azam to settle at the second position with 30 points from 15 outings. Yanga, who have remained third despite beating Azam, have already posted 28 points and they are ahead of the fourth-placed Singida United with a point. Singida United claimed three vital points after scoring the winner against Tanzania Prisons in the injury time.

Overall, the entire marksmanship of 15 rounds already staged, has been dominated by Simba with Emanuel Okwi, John Bocco, Shiza Kichuya scoring the highest number of goals.

Though it was netted in the 13th round, Kichuya's bicycle kick that earned Simba an opener against Singida United at the national stadium is arguably among the most brilliant goals of the league's first round. Also worth recognised are two goals scored by Mbao FC striker Habib Kiyombo in their 2-0 win over holders Yanga at CCM Kirumba Stadium in the 12th round. The two goals ended Yanga's 12-match unbeaten record