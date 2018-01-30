30 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Telecom Firm Optimistic to Boost Education Sector

By Fatma Abdu

IN a bid to improve environment of providing education and supporting the government efforts to offer quality education, Halotel mobile company has donated 50m/- to Dar es Salaam regional office for supporting education sector in the region.

The donation has been offered purposely for the construction of both primary and secondary teachers' offices in the city.

Speaking during the handing over of the donation to the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda, the Halotel Company Director, Le Van Dai said the donation is part of the company's efforts to ensure education sector is improved in the country.

"We realise that there could be no strong nation without quality education, we have therefore decided to donate at least 50m/- to the Dar es Salaam regional office as part of our contribution to the improvement of teaching environments," he said.

He added that Halotel Company has been working closely with the government in promoting education sector technology and that the telecommunication company will continue to give support to the government so that it could achieve good results in building up an industrial based economy.

Mr Dai said that Halotel had already implemented various goals including connecting internet services to more than 400 schools in the country.

