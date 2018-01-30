East Africa: Submarine Cables Set to Link East Africa With Asia, Europe

Arusha — ANOTHER submarine telecommunications system is set to link the East African region with South Africa, Asia and Europe.

A statement from China's Huawei Marine, now made available here, reveals that HM was completing a 'desktop study' for a new subsea cable system, dubbed the 'Peace Subsea Cable' whose first phase is meant to connect South Africa, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia and Pakistan (Gwadar and Karachi).

Peace is short for 'Pakistan East Africa Cable Express' and the system has been designed by Chinese firm, Tropic Science, to provide a new information expressway for interconnection among Asia, Africa and Europe - through existing land and subsea cables The report further explains that Huawei Marine would begin a marine survey on January 15, with the Peace system expected to be ready for service in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The first phase will span some 6,200km and would link Pakistan (Gwadar and Karachi), Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya. The second phase would provide an "extended option" to South Africa and Europe with a total length of about 13,000km, all based on 200G dense wave-division multiplexing technology on a design capacity of 60Tbit/s.

"The Peace system will provide a new information expressway for interconnection among Asia, Africa and Europe by connecting with existing land and subsea cables," Huawei Marine and Tropic Science said in a joint statement. Tropic Science chairman He Liehui said the system will become "an important infrastructure for Asian, African and European intercontinental communications and promote economic development of the regions".

On his part, Huawei Marine chief operating officer Mr Mao Shengjiang says the Peace cable, when completed, would "greatly facilitate the communication between China and Africa".

Last November, 2017, the Tropic Science and Huawei Marine signed the construction contract for the project. Currently, the East coast of Africa is already served by two submarine systems, Eassy and Seacom, with others planned -- including a possible cable backed by Liquid Telecom, to be called Liquid Sea