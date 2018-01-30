30 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Coleman Makes Immediate Impact

WINDHOEK - Brave Gladiators striker Zenatha Coleman has made an immediate impact at her new club Real Zaragoza by scoring on her debut in her team's 1-1 draw with Madrid CFF in the Spanish Primera Division on Sunday.

Coleman scored as early as the 17th minute to put her side ahead, before Leticia Mende Fernandez equalised in the 62nd minute.

The Namibian striker joined her new club last week from Lithuanian team Gintra Universitetas, and only had four training sessions with her new teammates before being thrown into the deep end.

Speaking to Nampa via WhatsApp yesterday, Coleman said she is adapting well to her new surroundings and is looking forward to helping her new team find their way up the ladder as they are currently struggling.

"Their goalkeeper played very well and prevented us from winning. It feels okay to get one point at home, but as a team we are looking at gaining more points to move away from the relegation zone," Coleman said.

Zaragoza are currently at the bottom of the log with seven points from 17 games having drawn twice and lost four times in their last six matches and are 11 points away from safety halfway through the first round.

While acknowledging that the remainder of their campaign will be tough, she said her new team welcomed her well in spite of the language barrier which is a bit of a problem.

"I still need to get used to how the team plays and after two or three games, we will understand each other. There was a bit of miscommunication and misunderstanding between me and my new teammates but things are looking good," she said.

Zaragoza's next Primera Division match will be against Tenerife on Sunday. - Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

