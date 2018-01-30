Nigeria: Piracy - Bayelsa Acquires 100 Patrol Vehicles, 16 Gunboats

Yenagoa — As one of the measures to combat sea piracy and other crimes in the state, the Bayelsa State Government said it has secured 100 patrol vehicles and 16 gunboats to Marine Police and other security agencies to parade the water ways in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson on Security Matter, Mr Boma Sparo-Jack announced this yesterday during the on-going Inter-Ministerial and Agencies' Briefing in Yenagoa.

Mr Jack said that since the governor came on board that over 500 people had been recruited and trained for development of the State Special Task Force known as kwon as Operation Doo-Akpo.

He explained that the reason for the recruitment was to support statutory security agencies in the state in the fight against crimes. He said that 8, 560 arrests were made, 3, 708 suspect at large and secured missing people stood at 130. "Let me announce to you that between 2012 and 2018, the state government had recorded a downward distress call because we have been able to put serious check on the menace," he said.

On Juvenile crime, the governor's aide said the government had embarked on building of a correction centre where such children could be taken to and trained.