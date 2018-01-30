Photo: FrontPage Africa

President Weah poised for the playing of the national anthem.

As part of effort to help address the current economic situation in Liberia, President George Manneh Weah has, with immediate effect, reduced his salary by 25 percent.

Addressing the joint session of the Legislature Monday during his first State of the Nation address, President Weah said the amount that will be cut from his salary will be deposited in a consolidated account and allocated to other areas that need support, adding that the lawmakers should follow suit.

The Liberian leader said though his salary is legislated, however, he thinks it is necessary to reduce it considering the current economic situation facing Liberia.

The Liberian leader said it is important for public servants to serve the people rather than being served.

He said his government pro-poor agenda will be adhered to the letter by improving the lives of the people.

President Weah said it is time that the struggle for the people to end because they cannot continue to struggle unabated.

He further said it is important for public officials to make sacrifices in the interest of the people.

The president promised not to fail the Liberian people, saying "I'll do my best to develop Liberia."